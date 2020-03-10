DuPage County Coronavirus Plan

At this morning’s DuPage County Board Meeting county staff gave an update on the novel coronavirus. Karen Ayala, the executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said there are now 11 people in Illinois who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. Though there are no cases currently in DuPage County, Ayala does expect to see some in the future. However, the health department urges people not to panic, and asks residents to take precautions like washing your hands and staying home when you’re not feeling well. For the latest information you can go on the county’s or Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

Islamic Center Encouraging Early Voting

The Islamic Center of Naperville is encouraging the community to vote in the primary election by busing to the polls for early voting. You can also participate in early voting at the Naperville Municipal Center. DuPage County residents can vote early in meeting rooms A and B and Will County residents can vote early at the City Clerk’s Office. Both sites will accept early voters through March 16, before election day on March 17.

Edward Camp Registration

First-come first-serve registration is open for Edward Cancer Center’s Camp Hope. The weeklong summer camp is available to any children ages 6-12 who have a parent or close family member living with cancer. Activities will include therapeutic breakout sessions, dance and movement therapy, H2Olympics, and more. Tuition for the camp is covered by donations from the Edward Foundation, making it free for campers. You can register by calling 630-646-6111.