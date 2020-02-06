DuPage Opioid Deaths | New Aerial Fitness Studio | Edward Hospital 5-Star Rating

DuPage County Opioid Related Deaths:

The number of opioid related deaths in DuPage County in 2019 was slightly lower than those in 2018, but showed an increase in the number of deaths related to fentanyl. Statistics released by the DuPage County Coroner show there were 96 opioid related deaths in 2019, with 13 from heroin alone, 42 from a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 8 from opioid-based prescription medications, and 33 from just fentanyl. In 2018, there were 98 total opioid related deaths, with 34 from a heroin/fentanyl mix and 30 from fentanyl alone.

New Aerial Fitness Studio:

A new boutique fitness gym offering a unique way to hang out could be coming to Downtown Naperville. At last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the group approved a request by Air Aerial Fitness, a studio using aerial hammocks for a 50-minute workout. The location of the new fitness gym would be 236 S. Washington Street, in a building shared by Potbelly’s, adjacent to the city’s central parking deck. The petitioner asked for a change in zoning to allow for their fitness studio, saying the current designation as a retail space wasn’t practical due to low visibility and pedestrian traffic. This would be the fourth Air Aerial Fitness in Illinois and the first one outside of Chicago. The matter now goes to City Council for their consideration.

Edward Hospital Five-Star Rating:

Naperville’s Edward Hospital has been awarded five stars in the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Elmhurst Hospital, also in the Edward-Elmhurst Health System, got the same five star rating. The two were among just 21 hospitals in Illinois to achieve this distinction. Some factors taken into consideration for the rating are mortality, readmissions, timeliness of care, and patient experience. Both hospitals also earned an “A” grade in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grades.

Free Tax Help for Seniors:

It’s tax time once again, and seniors can get a free helping hand with their filing thanks to the Naperville Park District. Volunteers trained through the AARP Tax-Aide program will be available at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for 45-minute appointments, through April 8. You can register online through the park district, or call 630-848-5000 for an appointment.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!