DuPage Nursing Home Cases Reach 46 | Will County Reports Eight Cases | Naperville Helps

DuPage Nursing Home Cases Reach 46:

DuPage County Health officials say 24 more individuals at a Willowbrook nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to 46. 33 of those are residents, and 13 staff. The first confirmed case of coronavirus in DuPage County was identified there Saturday. Those with the COVID-19 virus have either been hospitalized or put in isolation, as health workers check on anyone who may have had contact with those infected.

Will County Cases Reports Eight Cases:

The Will County Health Department has reported eight cases of COVID-19 in their county. The individuals affected range in age from their 30s to their 50s. The first two patients reported earlier this week are a couple in their 50s; the additional cases are three men and three women. No further information about the patients has been released at this time.

Edward Uses Tent For Testing:

Edward Hospital has begun using a blue tent outside their emergency room to screen patients experiencing viral symptoms for coronavirus. The process is meant to help keep anyone who may potentially have COVID-19 out of the waiting and emergency rooms, and if needed, get them tested. Testing ability is limited and being mandated by the Illinois Department of Health. Medical professionals remind anyone who may have symptoms to stay put and call their doctor first for guidance.

Naperville Helps:

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Naperville Alliance have teamed up to organize a fundraiser to help first responders while supporting local restaurants. Naperville Helps will use 100% of their proceeds to feed police, fire and healthcare workers individually packed meals from various Naperville restaurants. The first healthcare workers they’ll be supplying are those at Edward-Elmhurst Health, but they hope to expand to other medical groups if possible. Those who’d like to donate can do so through the Naperville Helps go fund me page. Interested restaurants can email chamber@naperville.net.

