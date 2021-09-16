DuPage Medical Group | SECA Grant Applications | Playground Ribbon Cutting

DuPage Medical Group Name Change

DuPage Medical Group is now Duly Health and Care. According to its website, the name change became official today. Duly Health and Care was adopted to better communicate the organization’s mission and how its geographical reach extends beyond DuPage County to the Midwest. DuPage Medical Group began 50 years ago as a physician practice based in DuPage County.

SECA Grant Applications

The Naperville Special Events Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA) is now taking applications for its 2022 grant funding cycle. If approved, grant recipients will be reimbursed for expenses needed to help the commission carry out its mission: to assist the city in furthering special events and artistic and cultural experiences that support an inclusive community that values diversity for Naperville and its visitors. As part of the application process, several additional questions are raised this time about sustainability. The application deadline is Oct. 5th at noon. NCTV17 is partially funded by a SECA grant.

Naperville North Classes Resume

Classes resumed Tuesday at Naperville North High School after a power outage prompted the building to close Monday. The district’s superintendent announced in a series of tweets that students were advised to stay at home until power was restored. All other students within the district were expected to report to school as normal as the issue only concerned Naperville North High School.

Playground Renovation

Fall fun awaits at Commissioners Park’s new playground. The Naperville Park District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new equipment yesterday. The park has sections for kids aged two to five and five to twelve. It features a canopy to keep equipment cool in the summer, a zipline, a spring toy, slides, and other playground staples. The Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS and the National Organization of REALTORS secured a grant to provide equipment for the playground renovation, and were recognized at the event.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!