DuPage Mayors Seek Earlier Reopening | DuPage Dog Parks Closing | Golf, Pickleball, Tennis Opening

DuPage Mayors Seek Earlier Reopening

The DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference plans to reach out to Governor J.B. Pritzker to request him to move up reopening times for our region due to available COVID-19 data from our area. Naperville mayor Steve Chirico, president of the conference, says the group is currently working to come up with a plan to begin safely reopening our local economy. Chirico says the group believes the DuPage data supports a loosening of the stay-at-home restrictions in our area. Once all the DuPage mayors as well as the health department and the DuPage County Board Chairman review their plan, they’ll send it to the governor for his consideration.

DuPage Dog Parks Closing

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is closing its off-leash dog parks, effective tomorrow. The forest preserve is making the move due to new guidelines by the CDC, which encourage social distancing for pets. Those recommendations were put into place after a small number of dogs and cats throughout the country tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The forest preserve will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and will re-open off-leash areas once it is deemed safe to do so. You can get text alerts with updates on these areas by texting DOGS to 866-743-7332.

Golf, Tennis, Pickleball Opening

On the flip side, there are some openings coming. The Naperville Park District will open Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses, along with tennis and pickleball courts tomorrow. There will be some new restrictions in place: for golf courses, play will only be allowed in twosomes, with tee times 15 minutes apart. No rental pull carts will be available, though you can bring your own. Tee times must be reserved and are offered up to a week in advance. For tennis and pickleball, players must stay at least 6 feet apart before and after play, and those playing doubles must wear face masks. For more information you can check out the Naperville Park District’s website.

Main Street Promenade Phase III

Phase three of the Main Street Promenade is one step closer to completion. At last night’s Planning and Zoning meeting commissioners voted 8-0 in favor of a Planned Unit Development for the .83-acre of land on the corner of Main Street and Benton Avenue. The five-story mixed used building will have its first floor available for retail spaces and the other four for apartments. Owner Retail Properties of America reduced the density of the initial project pitched last June to roughly a third of the size and increased guest parking spaces. The project now goes to city council for consideration.

River Flood Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a river flood warning for both the east and west branches of the DuPage River due to our recent rainfall. Those are in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Friday, respectively. The good news is though it is expected to be cloudy today, there’s only a slight chance of a rain shower.

