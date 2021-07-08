DuPage In Top 2% For Vaccinations | Morton Arboretum Grand Garden | Sidewalk Sales

DuPage In Top 2% Nationally In Vaccinations

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents. The DuPage County Health Department says that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated. As a whole, 57% of the DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.

Morton Arboretum Grand Garden

The Morton Arboretum has a new garden in the works to celebrate its centennial in 2022. The Grand Garden will be a 2-acre space taking its inspiration from the Arboretum’s Hedge Garden created in 1934. It will feature three main areas: Centennial Plaza, the Celebration Garden and the Joy of Plants Garden. Ground was broken on the $15 million space on June 30. The new garden is being funded through donations. It’s expected to open in September 2022. The arboretum is also planning a major tree planting initiative for its centennial, with more than 1,000 trees to be planted throughout the seven-county Chicago area.

Homage To Frida

The Naperville Art League has a new exhibit honoring one of the most famous painters of the 20th century. “Viva la Vida, an homage to Frida,” was inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. From now through July 24, community members can view the exhibit at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery at 508 N. Center St. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Fill The Boot

As you go through Downtown Naperville today and tomorrow, keep an eye out for Naperville firefighters at intersections holding fire boots. They’re collecting money for the Fill the Boot campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). It’s part of a sixty-seven year tradition by firefighters, aimed at helping children and adults in the community with neuromuscular disease. Monies raised also support research efforts. Donations may also be made online on the Naperville Firefighters Fill The Boot website.

Sidewalk Sales

And while you’re downtown, keep an eye out for some bargains. The annual Summer Sidewalk Sales start today and run through Saturday. Sales start at 10 a.m. and last until dusk. You can find a full list of participating businesses on the Downtown Naperville website.

