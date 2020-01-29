DuPage Health Officials Check for Coronavirus Exposure | Naperville Newbery Honor | Lange Murder Investigation

DuPage Health Officials Check For Coronavirus Exposure:

DuPage County Health Department officials say they are contacting DuPage County residents who may have come into contact with the Chicago woman who contracted coronavirus. At a press conference today, executive director Karen Ayala said they are working with other organizations such as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor those who may have been exposed, to see if they exhibit any symptoms. So far, none have. Health officials say the risk of others in our area contracting the virus is very low. Preventative measures for coronavirus are similar to those for the flu: washing hands frequently, and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. The CDC recommends avoiding travel to China, where the virus outbreak originated last month.

Naperville Newbery Honor:

A book by a Naperville resident has been chosen for a Newbery honor. Jasmine Warga’s “Other Words for Home” novel was one of four books selected by the American Library Association as a 2020 Newbery Honor Book. The fictional tale follows Jude, a Syrian refugee who’s trying to adjust to her new life in Cincinnati. This is the first time a Newbery has been given to a book with a Muslim protagonist, and the first it’s been received by an Arab-American author.

Lange Murder Investigation:

January 27 marked the third year anniversary of the death of Matthew Lange. Naperville police are asking residents for any information they might have in connection to the now three-year investigation into his unsolved death. The 37-year-old was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School on January 27, 2017, as he was waiting to pick up his son from Polish school. He was in a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, similar to the one pictured. A $45,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 305-5453 with any information.

Four Under 40 Nominations:

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has put out the call for nominations for the Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. These are awarded to young professionals in our area who’ve shown excellence and outstanding leadership both in business and the community, while maintaining a good life balance. The deadline for nominations is February 10 – you can find the form on the Chamber’s website.

Honor for D204 Superintendent:

Congratulations to Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Karen Sullivan, as she was recently selected by her colleagues as a 2020 Superintendent of Distinction for the DuPage Region Illinois Association of School Administrators. The honor is voted on by fellow superintendents and is based on leadership, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. Sullivan has been the district’s superintendent since 2014, and has worked in 204 for over two decades. There will be a reception for the 21 IASA recipients in May.

