DuPage Gas Tax Increase | Gold Star Families Memorial | Santa Mailbox

DuPage Gas Tax Increase

The gas tax in DuPage County will double next year. The DuPage County Board voted yesterday to raise the tax to 8 cents per gallon. Funds collected from the tax will go to help improve, build and operate highways and bridges in DuPage County. The increase is expected to generate $16 million more per year. The new tax takes effect July 1, 2021.

DuPage Budget Approved

At yesterday’s meeting, the DuPage County Board also voted to approve its Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The balanced budget comes in at $483.3 million. The two top priorities for the new fiscal year as laid out by DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin are public health and public safety. To that end, $16.8 million of CARES Act funds has been set aside for public health initiatives such as COVID testing, PPE purchases and vaccine preparations. Property taxes will remain flat under the new budget.

Gold Star Families Memorial

A new memorial honoring the families of those who have sacrificed their lives in service will be constructed in Veterans Park. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be built in the coming year to honor Naperville Gold Star families. The two-sided tributes standing 6-feet-tall and 16-feet-long will display panels depicting homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice. The monument, which is a project of the Woody Williams Foundation, was made possible thanks to the grassroots efforts of citizens and the Naperville Park District.

Charlie Brown Christmas Experience

Families get an extra treat when they’re visiting Santa this year at the Fox Valley Mall. A Charlie Brown Christmas experience has been set up, starting with entering Snoopy’s house at the Christmas tree lot before reaching Santa. Photos with Old St. Nick will be socially distanced with families sitting on giant gift boxes, which will be sanitized after each use. More interactive experiences and Charlie Brown characters are featured as well. The Charlie Brown Christmas experience opens November 27.

Santa Mailbox

A local line to the North Pole is now in operation. The Letters to Santa Mailbox is back in downtown Naperville. Kids can stop by Main Street across from Giordano’s to drop off their wish lists to Santa – no postage required. Make sure to include a return address on your letter, and you’ll get a note in reply. The mailbox will be out through December 20.

