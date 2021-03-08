DuPage County Sheriff | Tasting deVine Cellars | Stress Relief Bags

DuPage County Sheriff

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office wants to expand their opioid addiction treatment after a recent lawsuit battle. A woman sued the jail after alleging they weren’t going to provide her methadone treatment, but the lawsuit was eventually dropped and the woman got her treatment. Sheriff James Mendrick told the Tribune he’s working with the DuPage County Health Department to create a buprenorphine program for inmates. If the pandemic subsides the jail could offer buprenorphine, which is the pharmaceutical cousin of methadone, to its inmates who qualify later this year.

Tasting deVine Cellars

Tasting deVine Cellars in Downtown Naperville is seeking to add bourbon and craft beer to it’s menu. They’re asking the Naperville Liquor Commission to create a new license, which would allow for Tasting deVine to sell wine, bourbon, and beer. Tasting deVine Cellars is also asking to sell take home bourbons to its patrons. The liquor commission will consider the matter and its next meeting.

Metea Student Develops Library

Metea Valley High School student Nikunj Tyagi developed a library at a rural school in India through his organization – LibraryCreate. The junior’s organization aims to provide books, libraries, and creative education. He was motivated to start LibraryCreate after he noticed students only had textbooks rather than ones for recreational reading on a visit to the country. The library is filled with 3,000 books in English and Hindi for students of all ages.

Stress Relief Bags

On Thursday, March 11 from 1 to 4 pm, KidsMatter will be in the parking lot of Centennial Beach (500 Jackson Avenue, Naperville) distributing 1,500 Stress Relief Care Bags to kids ages preschool through high school. Bags include a coloring book designed by students, crayons or colored pencils, a stress ball, Play-Doh, scratch art, and more. The event is free and pick-up will be a contactless drive-up with participants masked and socially distanced. For more information you can visit KidsMatter’s website.

