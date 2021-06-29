DuPage County Budget Survey | New Athletic Directors | Horticulture Program For Inmates

DuPage County Budget Survey

DuPage County is looking for community feedback for their 2022 budget. Residents can submit their views regarding county programs and initiatives that are important to them through a survey, which can be found on the county’s website. DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will present his budget plan to the board on September 28.

New Will County Vital Records

The Will County Clerk’s Office says they are making it easier for community members to request birth, marriage, and death certifications. The new Vital Records Electronic Request Form is available on the Will County Clerk’s website, along with other options for requesting different certificates.

New Athletic Directors

Naperville Central Dean and head boys volleyball coach Roger Strausberger has been named Interim Athletic Director for the 2021-22 school year, while previous AD Andy Lutzenkirchen has been reassigned within the district. Benet Academy is also set to have a new athletic director. Following the retirement of Gary Goforth, assistant athletic director and baseball coach Scott Lawler has been named the new AD. Lawler, a Naperville Central graduate, will continue to run the Redwing baseball program.

Horticulture Program For Inmates

The College of DuPage (COD) and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to create a horticulture program for non-violent inmates. The course is eight weeks and inmates are responsible for growing plants like eggplants, tomatoes, and more. At the end of the program inmates will earn three credit hours at COD and will produce about 3,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!