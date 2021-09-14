DuPage Chairman Not Seeking Re-Election | Naperville Best Places to Live | #HoldenStrong

DuPage Chairman Not Seeking Re-Election

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin announced at today’s county board meeting that he will not be running for re-election. Cronin first took the seat in 2010 after serving in the Illinois General Assembly for 20 years. He will continue to serve on the county board through December 2022.

Naperville on Best Places to Live List

Naperville ranks number 45 on a “best places to live” list. Print publication, Money, released its “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021” list. The publication noted Edward Hospital, entertainment and events, school districts’ athletics, and the slower increase of home prices compared to other cities as reasons for the accolade.

D204 Technology Plans

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the group viewed the district’s current and future technology plans. Those include an improved approach to Synergy implementation in its second year, identifying classroom technology staples that need to be renewed, and add security and tech support. The group also discussed potentially adding new books for English and social studies classes.

#HoldenStrong Fundraiser

In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Holden Mullen, #HoldenStrong is hosting a fundraiser this weekend. Holden was a 3-year-old who had been fighting an aggressive brain cancer. He lost the battle in December 2020. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Cal’s Angels. The event takes place at 2Toots Train Whistle Grill from noon to 3 p.m. on September 19.

Public Safety Open House

The Naperville police and fire departments are hosting their annual Public Safety Open House. This is a chance for the community to see police and fire vehicles and equipment, watch demonstrations, and visit booths. The event takes place September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.