DuPage Case Map | NaperParks2You | Naperville on Jeopardy!

DuPage County Case Map

The DuPage County Health Department has launched a new interactive COVID-19 case map. You can access data like confirmed cases, number of deaths, and a breakdown of confirmed cases by municipality. It also includes a breakdown of age range and sex of those who have been infected. There are currently 29 confirmed cases in Naperville. The information will be updated on the DuPage County Health Department’s website daily at 4 p.m.

Naperville Park District

Though the Naperville Park District has its programs and playgrounds shut down right now, it is looking for ways to keep residents active. It has launched NaperParks2You, which will feature lots of activities and online resources that will be updated frequently.

Naperville Man to Compete on Jeopardy

James Holzhauer put Naperville on the Jeopardy! map with his historic 32-game win streak last year, and now another Naperville native is following in his place. Hemant Mehta is a blogger from Naperville and will appear on the show on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. We’ll see if Mehta is Naperville’s next Jeopardy! champion.

NCAA Eligibility

Yesterday, the NCAA ruled that all Division I athletes competing in spring sports cancelled by COVID-19 will be granted an extra year of eligibility. It will be up to the individual schools to determine whether to give the student athletes less or equal financial aid for the 2020-21 school year. The spring sports to receive the extra eligibility year are baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, rowing, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball and women’s water polo. Division III spring sport athletes at schools like North Central College and Benedictine University will also receive an extra eligibility year to be used next season.

Neuqua Teachers’ Heartfelt Video

Neuqua Valley teachers and staff made a heartfelt video for Wildcat students. In it, they share paper hearts with warm and positive messages written on them, hoping to encourage their students to learn from home.