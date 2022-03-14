Driver’s License Expiration Extended | St. Paddy’s Events | Warriors Win Blackhawk Cup

Driver’s License Expiration Extended

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, state ID cards and learner’s permits to July 31, 2022. The extra grace period for renewal had originally been set to last until March 31 of this year. The extra extension was made so that drivers would not have to rush into Drivers Services facilities during inclement weather. It does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. The Secretary of State’s office encourages anyone who can take advantage of online services for any DMV needs to do so.

St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Over nine hundred people braved the cold on Saturday morning to take part in the St. Paddy’s Day 5K Walk/Run. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise hosted event returned for the first time in two years, after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners started and finished their route on the corner of West Street and Jackson Avenue. Joe Cowlin crossed the finish line first with a time of fourteen minutes and forty-nine seconds. The race raised over thirty thousand dollars for Project HELP DuPage, NAMI DuPage and Metropolitan Family Services.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

After that it was time to kick off the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the West Suburban Irish. Excited paradegoers bundled up and headed to downtown Naperville for the return of the event, which had also been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Local dignitaries, first responders, dancers and St. Patrick himself were just some of the participants in the Saturday morning event. This year’s parade was dedicated to healthcare workers, with the grand marshal position filled by Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Dr. Mark Goodwin.

Warriors Win Blackhawk Cup

Yesterday afternoon, the Warriors Hockey Club faced off against Wheaton West for the 2022 Combined Division Blackhawk Cup Championship. After a back and forth battle, the Warriors took a third period lead on a goal from Ryan Burk to give his team a 4-3 lead. The boys in green and gold hung on from there to win their third Blackhawk Cup Championship following titles in 2014 and 2019.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!