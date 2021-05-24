Downtown Rallies | SoulFest | Water Polo Sectionals

Downtown Rallies

Yesterday, two rallies took place in Downtown Naperville, one supporting Israel and one supporting Palestine. The Walk for Israel and Naperville for Palestine groups organized their rallies in response to recent tensions in the Middle East. Both had speakers and made their way through Downtown Naperville.

Naperville Soulfest

The inaugural Naperville SoulFest is coming to Naper Settlement on June 5. Organizers say it will be an outdoor bazaar-like event that celebrates African-American and Caribbean-descending culture. The event will feature live performances by local jazz, R&B, gospel, and reggae artists and have more than 65 food and artisan vendors. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Will County Small Business Grants

Will County is providing a third round of small business grants to local businesses that did not receive previous CARES funding. Businesses with gross annual revenue under $5 million with fewer than 50 employees that were affected by COVID-19 can apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding. Will County has provided nearly $21 million in grants to more than 1,400 small businesses since August 2020.

Water Polo Sectional Finals

The boys and girls water polo sectional championships were held for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. On the girls’ side, Naperville North continued its undefeated season by defeating rival Naperville Central 13-2 to earn the sectional plaque. The Huskies will face Lyons Township in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In a very competitive matchup, Neuqua Valley held off three time state champion Naperville Central 12-11, winning the first sectional in program history. The Wildcats will take on New Trier in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.