Downtown Protest | Youth Outlook & Pride Month | Anderson’s StoryQuest

Posted on June 19, 2020

Downtown Naperville Protest

A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest will be held today in Downtown Naperville. The event will focus on mass incarceration, police brutality, and Juneteenth. Led by Naperville youth, the public joining them will listen to speakers then march on the sidewalks through downtown. They will be meeting at Rotary Hill from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Youth Outlook Virtual Pride Month

Naperville-based Youth Outlook is celebrating Pride Month virtually this year, while making sure youth and parents have online resources and support. The organization set up virtual drop centers where more than 150 teens meet online to feel safe, supported, and celebrated. Youth Outlook members are also challenged to a rainbow flag scavenger hunt tomorrow. The first clue will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

StoryQuest at Anderson’s

StoryQuest has returned to Anderson’s Bookshop for a second year. The reading program kicking off today asks “Questers” to battle the dread Aliterati who intend to steal words. Questers can stop them by reading selected books and submitting book-related projects. For each Storyquest title bought, you’ll collect a BookWyrm. Those interested can register online or in-store. And as a special bonus – for every 20 books completed by the Questers, a gift book will be donated to the Jan’s Book Angels program.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you! 

