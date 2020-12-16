Donations Disclosure | Vaccine Delay | Prabhu Makes Forbes List

Donations Disclosure

Last night, Naperville City Council voted 5-4 in favor of an ordinance that will require council members to publicly disclose when a speaker before the dais has donated more than $750 to their most recent city council campaign. Those supporting the change said the ordinance will bring more transparency to council discussions, while those opposed worried that it could discourage donations and be difficult to track if a council candidate receives a lot of large donations. The City of Naperville will also add links to council members’ profiles on the city’s website where the public can easily access their campaign finance history with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Vaccine Delay

The COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Edward Hospital has been delayed until tomorrow. The hospital is set to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Doctors, nurses and other staff members who are involved in the care of patients with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19 will get first priority.

Forest Preserve Budget Approved

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County approved its 2021 budget. It includes $25.6 million in capital expenses and $38.7 million in operating expenses. Money has been allotted for initiatives including a website redesign, upgrades and staffing at Willowbrook Wildlife Center and continuing natural resource restoration and building infrastructure.

Good Deeds

Students at Naperville Christian Academy wrote cards, did crafts, and made posters to deliver gift baskets to local first responders and essential workers. The school hopes the gifts will provide them encouragement and remind them they are loved and appreciated. The academy takes two school days every year to teach students the joy and reward of serving others.

Prabhu Makes Forbes List

Naperville’s Trisha Prabhu has been named to Forbes 30 under 30 Social Impact list. The 20-year-old ReThink founder is the youngest on this year’s list. Prabhu’s company fights against cyberbullying, using technology designed to encourage users to “rethink” before posting an offensive message.

