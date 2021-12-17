Dollar Tree Robbery

Police say the Dollar Tree at 1550 North Route 59 was robbed at knifepoint yesterday. Officers responded to reports of the robbery around 9 a.m. They say the suspect entered the building displaying a knife, took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled on foot. No one was injured in the incident. They described the suspect as a Black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a grey hoodie and jeans. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420 6666 and ask for the investigations division.

Heritage Place Groundbreaking

Work on the new rowhome building on the former Little Friends campus has begun. DJK Custom Homes and Ram West Capital hosted a groundbreaking event this morning with city officials, Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce members, and DJK and Ram West representatives. Heritage Place will have 41 units in Naperville’s historic district. Changes to the Kroehler Mansion will also happen. It will be renovated but the exterior façade will remain consistent with the character of the building. It will be converted into two luxury rowhome units. The first building will be ready in early summer 2022.

New Ogden Ave Building

A Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission parking variance approval has paved the way for a roughly 10,000 square foot building next to the incoming Amazon Fresh location at 1355 E Ogden Avenue. The building is set to feature a new location for breakfast, brunch, and lunch café chain First Watch, as well as an American Family Care and a pediatric dentist. The matter will now go to city council for consideration.

NPL Winter Reading Program

The Naperville Public Library’s winter reading program “Reading is Sweet” kicked off this week and runs through January 30. The program encourages kids to read by offering prizes for completing reading levels, weekly drawings for tickets to see the Chicago Wolves hockey team, and a chance for those who complete the program to win their building’s grand prize. There are also a variety of in-person challenges and activities. The program is available to anyone up to fifth grade, and readers can join any time, either online or in person.

