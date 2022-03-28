District 204 Union Contract | COVID Testing Closures | Lisle Bank Robbery

New District 204 Union Contract

The Indian Prairie Education Association, the teachers union for District 204, reached a tentative agreement with the district school board on a new contract for its more than 2000 members. The union will vote to ratify the new deal on April 11, and if the vote is successful the school board would then sign it on April 18. The details of the new District 204 contract, such as length and scheduled pay raises, will be announced after the terms are officially presented to union members.

Illinois Closing Down COVID Testing Sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday it will close 10 COVID-19 community testing sites due to a drop in demand. The IDPH said the sites are now conducting less than 1% of statewide tests, with the accessibility to free at-home testing a major factor. One of the affected locations is the Aurora testing site, which will also stop offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lisle Bank Robbery

Following a robbery at the US Bank located at 1026 Ogden Avenue in Lisle, the FBI is now searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. The man was described as white and of thin build between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black coat, hat and gloves, gray jeans, sunglasses and a gray mask. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip either online or by phone.

Girls All State Basketball Honorees

The 4A girls basketball All State teams were recently announced by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Both Benet Academy and Naperville North were well represented, headlined by Redwings junior Lenee Beaumont and Huskies senior Mackenzie Hare both named First Team All State. Benet senior Morgan Demos was named Second Team All State, while her fellow senior Margaret Temple was named a Special Mention. Additionally for Naperville North, junior Abby Drendel was named Third Team All State with a special mention for senior Sarah Crossett.