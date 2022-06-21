District 203 MOU and 2023 Budget | Naperville Salute | Art & Artisan Fair

District 203 Memorandum of Understanding

At last night’s District 203 School Board meeting, the group approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the district and City of Naperville in regards to the role of School Resource Officers. The MOU states that the district will train SROs regarding District procedures and policies. If a student under the age of 18 needs to be questioned or detained at school, SROs need to promptly notify the building principal. They must also contact the student’s parents or guardian. If they can’t be reached, then one of the school’s mental health professionals needs to be present. Implementing an MOU for the district has been a request from Maureen and Doug Walgren, whose son Corey died by suicide in January 2017 not long after he was questioned by school officials and an SRO at Naperville North without a parent present. The MOU now goes to City Council sometime in July.

District 203 2023 Budget

Also last night, the District 203 Board of Education approved the 2023 budget. In 2022, expenditures totaled at $306.3 million. The budget for 2023 has increased by 2.06% for a total of $312.6 million. One of the largest costs to the district is staffing, which has increased from $235.6 million in 2022 to $245.4 million in 2023. The district will be adding additional employees, including a director of outreach & student belonging at each high school.

The Naperville Salute Announces Lineup

The Naperville Salute returns July 1 through July 4 at Rotary Hill with live music, food, special presentations for military veterans and a Family Fun Zone. Musical guests include Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Shining Star on Friday, country artist Jon Langston on Saturday, and two of Chicago’s favorite cover bands Maggie Speaks and ARRA on Sunday and Monday respectively. All proceeds from the festival will support Naperville Responds For Veterans and its work with assisting local veterans. More information is available on the event’s website.

Fine Art and Artisan Fair

Continuing a summer tradition since 1959, the Naperville Woman’s Club’s annual Fine Art & Artisan Fair is this weekend at Naper Settlement. The free event features over 100 artists, a silent auction, and plenty of kid and family-friendly activities. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. More information can be found on the Naper Settlement and Naperville Woman’s Club websites.