Dismissal of School Masks | 248th Ave Project | Little Pops on Top 100 List

Appeals Court Dismisses School Mask Mandate

An Illinois appeals court has dismissed Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools. This now means school districts no longer have to require students and staff to wear masks. This ruling comes after a Sangamon County judge placed a temporary restraining order on the governor’s statewide mandate, which Pritzker tried to overturn. Naperville School District 203 already went mask recommended but not required earlier this week, and Indian Prairie School District 204 had already planned to make the shift starting February 22. Governor Pritzker said today he will now take the matter to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Alternative #2 Approved for 248th Avenue Project

In a 4-1 vote, the Transportation Advisory Board approved Alternative #2 as the preferred alignment for the proposed improvements to 248th Avenue from 95th Street to 103rd Street. Alternative #2, which includes the expansion of 248th Avenue and the Islamic Center of Naperville’s new mosque, would widen to the east to shift the center line 10 feet to minimize right of way and entry impacts. It would also reduce the shared use path to eight feet in one section and add in left turn lanes. The traffic noise assessment was also presented to the board. It shows a sound barrier could be warranted from 95th Street to 103rd Street in a section where yards of homes back up to the road. If found feasible and cost-reasonable by IDOT, residents impacted will have a chance to vote whether they want one installed. The board also approved a request to ask for federal funding for the proposed project. The final decision now goes to City Council.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return. Hosted by the West Suburban Irish, the event will bring a mix of floats, marching bands, entertainers, and St. Patrick himself. This year the parade will be celebrating healthcare workers. The parade will begin at the Naperville North High School south parking lot before launching on Mill Street moving south, turning east on Jackson, south on Main, and ending on Water Street. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place March 12 at 10 a.m.

Little Pops Makes Yelp’s Top Pizza Place List

Little Pops Pizzeria made Yelp’s Top 100 Places for Pizza list. The Naperville business ranked number 40 among other spots nationwide. Yelp ranked the pizza places using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. First on the list is Cheese Board Pizza in California.