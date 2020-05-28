Dining Outside In Downtown | Municipal Center Reopening | Kristen Doute Virtual Event

Guide To Dining Outside Downtown

The Downtown Naperville Alliance has compiled a handy list of which restaurants in the downtown area will be offering outside or open-air rooftop-seating options once Phase Three takes effect tomorrow. They advise that policies vary by restaurant, so it’s best to call ahead for specifics on whether they’ll be taking reservations and what their seating limits are. All of the restaurants listed will continue to offer curbside pick-up as well. Restaurants will be following new safety guidelines including 6 feet spacing. The Downtown Naperville Alliance is working on a list of retail stores opening as well.

Municipal Center Reopening

Naperville’s Municipal Center will be reopening on June 1 – but with some new guidelines. Visitors must wear a face covering, should enter through the doors by the upper level parking deck near the fountain, and will have their temperature taken upon entry. City employees will enter at a different spot and will also go through a temperature check. Other safety arrangements include floor markings spaced six feet apart and hand sanitizer stations. The city reminds residents if possible, it’s best to conduct business online or over the phone.

Speeding Vehicles/Drag Racing

The Naperville Police Department is asking residents who witness drag racing or excessive speeding to call 9-1-1 once they spot it, rather than reporting the incident on social media. In a Facebook post the NPD said that less traffic has led to more of these types of incidents.

Kristen Doute Virtual Event

Anderson’s Bookshop is taking their author visits virtual. Their first digital event will feature Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute and her new book He’s Making You Crazy. Doute will be joined by her co-author Michele Alexander for the Zoom event on June 3 at 7 p.m. To take part, you can order an autographed book through the Anderson’s Bookshop website – a ticket is included with your purchase. A Q&A and selfie opportunity with the author will also be part of the event.

