Devices in Will County Court | Naperville Helps! Relaunched | Bob Odenkirk in Naperville

Devices Allowed in Will County Courtrooms

Cellphones and other portable electronic devices will now be allowed in Will County courtrooms. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Illinois established this policy. All devices including cellphones, tablets, and computers brought into court facilities must be put on “silent” mode. Taking photos, audio, or video recordings in court or common areas is prohibited. Within common areas of court facilities, visitors will be able to use the devices if they are not causing a disruption to court facility operations or to others within court facilities. The new policy will take effect January 31.

Naperville Helps! Relaunched

The Downtown Naperville Alliance and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered up to relaunch the Naperville Helps! Campaign. 100% of the funds will go toward meals made at local restaurants to be delivered to Edward Hospital healthcare workers. The initiative first launched in 2020. The Go Fund Me link can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.

D204 Potential SHIELD Testing

Indian Prairie School District 204 is examining whether to implement SHIELD Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 testing within the district. Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said at Monday’s board meeting the district will decide on the program sometime this week. Developed by an outgrowth of the University of Illinois, the tests use a small amount of saliva to provide results within 24 hours, and are used at over 1,700 schools, colleges, and universities across the state. If approved, the process to set up the program would take around three to six weeks.

Bob Odenkirk in Naperville

Anderson’s Bookshop will be hosting Naperville native Bob Odenkirk in person as he promotes his new book, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama. Odenkirk is known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, among others. He was also a writer on Saturday Night Live. The event will not include an opportunity to meet or take a photo with Odenkirk due to COVID safety protocols. The Naperville North High School graduate will be talking about his memoir at the Yellow Box Theater on March 3 at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.