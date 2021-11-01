Deadly Car Crash | Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams | Remembering Heather Gottfried

Deadly Car Crash

A two-car crash that involved four people in Lisle has resulted in three deaths, including one Naperville man. Another Naperville resident was injured. Lisle police responded to the scene at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive at around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday. One car was severely damaged, with its driver, a man from Aurora, found dead. The other car was about 200 yards away and on fire. The driver of that vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. The two passengers, one a Naperville man in his 20s, the other a Shorewood woman in her 20s, both died from their injuries. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Lisle Police Department at 630-271-4200.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is now open for business in downtown Naperville. The company serves up scoops in a variety of flavors like pumpkin cake roll, banana cream pudding and cream puff. You’ll find it as 218 South Main Street.

Halloween Happenings in Naperville

Naperville celebrated Halloween with several events over the weekend. On Saturday, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation held their Pumpkin Race at Rotary Hill. The program’s students and members of the community participated in a friendly competition racing pumpkins after decorating them and setting them up with wheels. On Sunday, dinosaurs, princesses, witches, and more descended on Downtown Naperville’s Halloween Hop. Over 70 downtown businesses handed out candy and other treats. And finally, Trick-or-Treaters took to Naper Settlement, where 16 stations handed out candy, toys, and other treats.

Rotary Member Remembered

And finally we remember Heather Gottfried. Gottfried was a past president of the Naperville Rotary After Dark Club, a board member of the Inside Out Club, and an active member of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and other charities. Gottfried died October 26 after a brief illness. She was 51.

