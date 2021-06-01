Deadly Car Crash | Farmers Markets | State Water Polo

Man Killed in Highway Car Crash

A 53-year-old Naperville man was killed in a car crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. State police say the man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox north in the southbound lanes when he collided with a semitrailer truck. His car then struck another car, killing a 66-year-old female passenger. State police have not disclosed the man’s identity.

West Suburban Community Pantry Grand Reopening

West Suburban Community Pantry will reopen for onsite shopping on June 9. The organization is partnering with Amazon Fresh to provide fresh, wholesome foods to more than 5,600 clients in the area. West Suburban Community Pantry is also celebrating a recent expansion with a new client conference space, an enlarged warehouse, and remote ordering from their virtual pantry.

Farmers Markets Returning

Farmers Market Season is back. The 95th Street Farmers Market will return with fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and fun food trucks. The market is hosted by the Naperville Park District and Naperville Public Library and features at least 15 vendors in the 95th Street Library parking lot every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to follow the IDPH guidelines on COVID-19 safety. The Naperville Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Avenue will kick off its market season on June 5 from 7 a.m. to noon and run every other Saturday. The St. John’s Farmers Market will not be hosting markets this year.

State Water Polo

History was made at Fenwick High School at both the boys and girls water polo state tournaments on Saturday. On the boys’ side, Neuqua Valley placed at state for the first time in program history by defeating Lincoln-Way East in the third place match. After falling to eventual state champion, Stevenson, in the semifinals, the Wildcats took home the third place trophy after a thrilling 14-13 victory.

Later that night, the Naperville North girls completed an amazing season, dominating Stevenson by the score of 15-6 to win the state championship. It’s the first water polo state title for the Huskies, who finished the year with a flawless 29-0 record. Congratulations to both teams on your historic achievements!