Deadline for Tornado-Impacted Business Loans | Second COVID Booster | Weed Ladies Spring Sale

Deadline for Tornado-Impacted Business Loans

The deadline is drawing near for small businesses and nonprofits in the Naperville and surrounding area impacted by last June’s EF-3 tornado to secure an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The low-interest, long-term loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) were offered by Governor J.B. Pritzker to help businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the tornado to maintain operations and help cover expenses. Businesses may apply for up to $2 million in assistance, to be paid back within a term of up to 30 years. Applications can be made through the SBA website, and must be in no later than April 18.

Second COVID Booster

The Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) has okayed a second COVID-19 booster for those ages 50 and up, as long as its been at least four months since their last vaccination. On Tuesday the F.D.A. approved a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna shots for those age ranges and for those 12 and older with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also signed off on the recommendation. In addition, any adults who received two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were encouraged to get a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna brands. The second round of boosters are meant to help provide extra protection against COVID-19 in case of another surge.

Downtown Street Closures

Additional road closures in Downtown Naperville will be effective today, tomorrow, and Monday, April 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to ongoing construction. The impacted areas are Jefferson Avenue between Washington and Main streets, and a section of Main Street between Jefferson and Van Buren avenues. Though traffic is prohibited, all businesses will remain open. The Paw Paw parking lot will also remain accessible from Webster Street.

Weed Ladies Spring Sale

The Weed Ladies Spring Sale is now underway. The public is invited to come to the Daniels House at Naper Settlement to look through and purchase the group’s carefully crafted floral arrangements. The sale runs today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the sale is free.

