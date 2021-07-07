Deadline For Democracy | West Nile Mosquitoes in DuPage | Original Rainbow Cone

Deadline for Democracy

A group of around 30 community members gathered at the Naperville Free Speech Pavilion yesterday for Indivisible Naperville’s Deadline for Democracy rally. Seven speakers including State Senator Laura Ellman, and State Representative Anne Stava-Murray, spoke about the “For The People Act”. Yesterday’s event was part of a nationwide mobilization to urge lawmakers to pass the legislation, which aims to end partisan gerrymandering and establish national guidelines that will expand voter registration.

West Nile Mosquitoes in DuPage

The first mosquitoes in DuPage County to test positive this year for West Nile Virus have been identified in Clarendon Hills and Lemont. The DuPage County Health Department says the samples were taken on June 30 and July 1 respectively. Health officials recommend removing standing water from your property, using insect repellant containing DEET, and covering up with long sleeves and pants to help prevent mosquito bites. There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in DuPage County this year. Residents can check West Nile Virus mosquito activity in the area through the Personal Protection Index on the health department’s website. It’s updated each Wednesday at 3 p.m.

ICN Discussion Delayed

Discussion of the proposed Islamic Center of Naperville development on 248th Avenue has been delayed due to the unexpected death of an expert witness. The witness was a land planner assisting those who had some objections to the project. The Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion on the topic on August 4. ICN hopes to build a mosque, multipurpose hall and gymnasium at the site.

Lemonade Wars

Young entrepreneurs faced off this morning to see whose drink would reign supreme in the Lemonade Wars. The students in this year’s Business Bootcamp class set up their stands in front of Jefferson Junior High for an hour in the ultimate lemonade showdown. Patrons could choose from three companies: Just Right Lemonade, Lemon Lunatics and Happy Helpers Lemonade. Special selling techniques included the add of lemon ice pops, a prize raffle and a portion of the proceeds going to District 203’s Naperville Education Foundation, respectively. If you missed out today, they’ll be back this Friday, July 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for their final match-up.

Original Rainbow Cone

A sweet treat is coming to Naperville. The Original Rainbow Cone truck will be parked downtown starting today, through July 11. They’ll be serving up their famous five-flavor ice cream stack of orange sherbet, pistachio, strawberry, chocolate and Palmer House (vanilla blended with cherry and walnuts). The truck can be found at 212 S. Webster from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and tomorrow, starting at 4 p.m. on July 9, and then from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the DuPage Children’s Museum.

