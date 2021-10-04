DCM Questioneers Exhibit | Rally for Reproductive Justice | Naperville Ornament

DCM Questioneers Exhibit

The DuPage Children’s Museum has a new exhibit based on The Questioneers book series. The books, written by Naperville-based author Andrea Beaty, include characters Iggy Peck, Architect, Sofia Valdez, Future Prez, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Rosie Revere, Engineer. They’ve all been brought to life in the new Questioneers exhibit. “The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. Play!” allows kids to interact with the characters through hands-on experiences. The exhibit is now open through next September, before traveling the country.

Rally for Reproductive Justice

Naperville Radical Women, Illinois Now, and the American Association of University Women Naperville (AAUW) held a Rally for Reproductive Justice yesterday. The event was held in response to the recent Texas abortion ban and in memory of Rosie Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion on October 3, 1977 after the Hyde Amendment banned federal funds from covering the procedure. The event at the Free Speech Pavilion in Downtown Naperville had multiple speakers, including Shoshana Frank from AAUW. Frank is the president of the NCTV17 board of directors.

Naperville Ornament

The Naperville ornament is back this year with a new design. In 2020, Naperville native Michael Notardonato decided to design and sell a local ornament when he had to come home from New York due to COVID-19. This year’s ornament features the Dandelion Fountain, Old Nichols Library, the Community Concert Center, Century Memorial Chapel, and Martin Mitchell Mansion at Naper Settlement. You can buy both the 2020 and 2021 design. The last day to order either is October 12.

Naperville Crossings Chess Tournament

The first ever Naperville Crossings Chess Tournament was held yesterday with local players from across the city. Dozens of students from Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Metea Valley, Naperville North, and Naperville Central met up for a fun and challenging four-round tournament. Local business and Naperville Crossings retailers provided space for the event, trophies and food throughout the day.