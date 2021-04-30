DCHD Vaccination Goal | Naperville Schools Rank High | Paddleboat Quarry

DCHD’s 80% Vaccinated Goal

This morning, the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) announced it has set a goal to have 80% of eligible DuPage County residents vaccinated by July 1. To help achieve that goal, the DCHD Community Vaccination Clinic at the county fairgrounds will start offering walk-in vaccinations on May 3. At the press conference, the health department also talked about countywide vaccination partners and strategies they’re using to promote vaccine confidence. DuPage County currently has 35.32% of its population fully vaccinated, and Will County is at 28.42%.

Vaccination Clinic at the Fry

On May 3, a mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Fry Family YMCA gymnasium, located at 2120 W. 95th St. There will be about 500 shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to anyone 16 or older. Registration is available on the IDPH MyChart but walk-ins are also allowed. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event organizers said they are especially hoping to reach those in underserved communities, including LGBTQ+ residents.

Naperville-Area Schools Rank High

Five local high schools have made it into U.S. News & World Report’s top-50 list for best schools in Illinois. Neuqua Valley High School landed at number 20, with Metea Valley not far behind at 26. Naperville School District 203’s high schools followed, with Naperville Central scoring spot number 29, and Naperville North at 39. Waubonsie Valley High School made it just under the 50 mark, ranking at number 49.

Paddleboat Quarry Open

The Naperville Park District will open the Paddleboat Quarry for weekend hours starting tomorrow if weather permits. Paddleboats, kayaks, and paddleboards will be available to rent on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daily hours will begin on Memorial Day. The Paddleboat Quarry is located along the Riverwalk near the Riverwalk Café.

Naperville Student Receives NSHSS Scholarship

Neuqua Valley High School student, Kaitlyn Zhou, was awarded the Claes Nobel Future Female Leader Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars. Zhou received the $1,000 scholarship for her work with mental health awareness. She founded AWARE Art Camp, which focuses on mental health discussions, educates students on health coping and wellbeing strategies, and teaches how art can be used as a tool for self-care and creativity. Of nearly 600 applicants, she was one of 10 students chosen.