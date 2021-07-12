DCHD Moving Vaccine Clinic | Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing | Book Drive

DCHD Moving Vaccination Clinic

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic. The clinic is shifting from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the health department’s Central Public Health Center in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairgrounds location is July 17. The department will also focus more on a mobile vaccination model, including the use of the DCHD Care Van. The Care Van’s schedule can be viewed online.

Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing

The city will be performing smoke testing in various Naperville neighborhoods to detect sanitary sewer line defects starting this week. Smoke testing helps prevent inconvenient and expensive sanitary sewer backups and identifies roof drains, patio drains and footing drains that are connected to the sewer system. The smoke is non-toxic, creates no fire hazard, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly, and is harmless. Though the city advises those with respiratory issues to leave the home for a few hours until testing is done. Homes directly impacted are being notified and there will be signs up for the public. You can view a map of the impacted areas on the City of Naperville website.

Fundraiser in Honor of Justin Wegner

On Saturday, the community came together for the first “Dinner Under the Justin Wegner Scoreboard.” The fundraiser at Knoch Park marked the second anniversary of Justin’s passing after battling a rare sarcoma cancer. The Naperville Central graduate died on July 10, 2019 at 22 years old. The new event raised funds for pediatric and DSRCT cancer research, yearly awards given in Justin’s name, and gifts for children on the oncology floor at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital. In 2019, Memorial Field at Knoch Park remembered Justin by naming the new scoreboard in his honor.

Anderson’s & Bridge Communities Book Drive

Anderson’s Bookshop is hosting a book drive for clients of non-profit, Bridge Communities. Those interested can stop by Anderson’s, choose a tag of a Bridge Communities resident, and pick out a book for them to read. You can also contribute to the program on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. The drive runs through the end of July.