Dancing With Celebs Reveal | National Automotive Award Winner | Lunar Eclipse Viewing

Dancing With Celebrities Reveal

Last night the cast for this year’s Dancing With The Celebrities event was revealed at Allegory. Donning their dance shoes for the Career & Networking Center fundraiser will be Director of Operations for Good Therapy Counseling Amanda Kunzer; Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement at North Central College Adrian Aldrich; Real Estate Agent and Founder of The Dan Firks Team Dan Firks; Founder of Go Girl Communications Patti Minglin; Real Estate Agent and Owner of The Ville Team Bridget Salela; Founder and Chief Legacy Partner of Legacy Blueprint Laticia Thompson; Attorney at Calabrese Associates Mike Calabrese; and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. Each will be teamed up with a dance instructor, and then show off their moves at the event on September 21 at Meson Sabika. Tickets go on sale July 1.

National Automotive Award Winner

A senior at Naperville North High School is the 2022 FutureTechs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner. Jake Gunther claimed the top spot in the national competition among students in transportation technician educational programs. He will receive over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes for his win. Also up for the award was his twin brother Josh, who ended up taking first place in the Motorsports (Pit Crew & Racing) category, for which he’ll receive $1,800 in prizes.

Huskie Robotics FIRST Championship

Huskie Robotics recently got a chance to travel to Houston for the FIRST Championship, an international event for youth robotics. The Naperville North team started design on its robot in January, competing at two regional competitions before advancing to the Houston event in April. There they joined more than 400 teams from 10 different countries. Huskie Robotics came in 35th in their division, but took home the Team Spirit Award for their enthusiasm, teamwork and partnership.

Lunar Eclipse Viewing

This Saturday the Naperville Astronomical Association will be out at the Greene Valley Scenic Overlook to host a special viewing of the lunar eclipse. The public is invited to come out to the 190-foot high viewing spot in Greene Valley Forest Preserve and take a look at the moon crossing into the earth’s shadow through the group’s equipment. Observers are also encouraged to bring their own binoculars and telescopes out for the event. Gates open at 8 p.m., with the eclipse set to start just before 9:30 p.m., concluding at 12:55 a.m.