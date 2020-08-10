D204’s Return To School Plan | Local COVID-19 Update | Remembering William Naumann

Part 2 D204’s Return To School Plan

Indian Prairie School District 204 will present their second part of its return to school plan tonight. Last week the district revealed its latest plan at a special board meeting, which called for the beginning of the school year to start with remote learning. According to the district, tonight they will discuss schedules for the upcoming school year, plans for meeting –in-person for some classes, and more. To watch tonight’s meeting you can go to the district’s website.

Local COVID-19 Update

DuPage and Will County have triggered a warning for one of the Illinois Department of Public Health metrics. DuPage County is currently at 64 new cases per 100,000 in a one-week period, and Will is at 71, with the target number being 50 or less. Last week DuPage County asked community members to use precautions that help limit the spread of COVID-19 and warned they will impose restrictions if needed if numbers continue to climb.

Remembering William Naumann

Longtime North Central College professor William Naumann has died. He is described in his obituary, “as a teacher all his life, helping many find their true calling”. Naumann is a descendant of North Central’s founding president AA Smith. He was 89 years old.

Park District Seeks Community Feedback

The Naperville Park District is seeking community feedback for its capital improvement projects proposed for next year. Some of the projects include playground renovations, a basketball court renovation, and more. To give feedback community members must submit comments and questions via email to the project manager associated with each project, which can be found on the park district’s website. The comment period continues until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25

Kite Fly Event

The Naperville Park District will host its Kite Fly event on Sunday, August 30 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will take place at Frontier Sports Complex, where there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy an afternoon flying and watching colorful kites. If you plan on participating you may want to pack a lunch, as this year there will be no food truck. The park district asks if you plan on attending to review its COVID-19 participation guidelines.

