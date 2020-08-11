D204 Update | IHSA Fall Sports | Yesterday’s Storm

D204 Talks Schedules, Childcare

At last night’s District 204 Board Meeting district staff unveiled the second part of its return to school plan. The presentation focused on schedules for students and childcare services. Student schedules will look different at each level and the district said they are not finalized. D204 has also partnered with Fox Valley Park District eCARE, the YMCA, and the Naperville Park District to offer childcare services for families. The meeting also fleshed out what in-person opportunities will look like for IEP and ESL students who may need to meet with teachers face-to-face, or when group work or special circumstances require it. More information is available here.

Fall Sports Update

The IHSA released new guidelines and considerations for sports that will be played this fall, including boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming and diving. Each sport has specific rules to follow as well as general guidelines applicable to all, which include requirements for social distancing. A detailed list of guidelines is available on NCTV17’s website.

Impact of Yesterday’s “Derecho” Storm

Northern Illinois was hit with severe weather yesterday, Naperville included. The city saw winds up to 72 miles per hour, two power outage reports, and 63 calls for fallen trees or branches. The National Weather Service – Chicago says the storm was a derecho – an intense and fast-moving storm that moves across a great distance. NWS-Chicago reported no fatalities and only one injury. Naperville also was put under a tornado warning, though no tornados were reported in the city.

New Starbucks Location

The Shoppes on Washington are on their way and they’ll include a Starbucks. The coffee shop at the corner of Washington and Gartner will open Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 17.

Candidate Petitions

Petitions for candidacy in the 2021 Naperville City Council election will be available starting August 17. Four city council seats are open – those of Benny White, Kevin Coyne, Judy Brodhead, and John Krummen. Petitions can be circulated starting on August 25 and filing starts on November 16. You can pick up the petition at the City Clerk’s Office.