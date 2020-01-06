D204 Superintendent | Jeopardy! Watch Parties | Hockey Gold Medalist

D204 Superintendent

Indian Prairie School District is recommending Dr. Adrian Talley as the district’s next superintendent. Dr. Talley has spent the last five years as an administrator in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, one of the nation’s 25 largest school districts. The District 204 board will vote on his appointment at its January 13 meeting. He will replace Dr. Karen Sullivan, who is retiring in June.

NPD Holiday Update

Naperville police issued 86 tickets over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays as part of Illinois’ Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns. NPD said 51 tickets were issued for safety belt violations, three for child safety seat violations, 24 for speeding, and seven for distracted driving. They also made one arrest for impaired driving during the crackdown.

DuPage Sheriff Car Seat Event

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office partnered with AAA this morning to donate 26 brand new car seats to local families in need. The first 26 families to show up at the sheriff’s office were able to pick up the free seats and learn how to install them properly in their vehicles. And from noon until 3 p.m. today, technicians are available to inspect car seats of any resident who inquires.

Jeopardy GOAT Watch Parties

He’s back! Naperville Native and Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer will vie for the title of Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time on Tuesday and Wednesday night. He’ll join fellow Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter for the multiple-night competition. Fans will gather downtown Naperville to watch the shows – on Tuesday at Two Brothers Barrel House and Wednesday at Quigley’s Irish Pub. Both parties will also serve as fundraisers for the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and DuPage PADS.

Gold Medalist

Congratulations go out to Naperville native Lyndie Lobdell. A defender on the Under-18 Women’s Hockey National Team, Lobdell and her teammates won the gold medal in the Women’s World Championships this weekend. The Metea Valley senior scored a goal in the semifinal win over Russia en route to the World Championship.

