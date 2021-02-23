D204 In-Person Update | Diocese Vaccinations | Wedding Gown Giveaway

D204 In-Person Learning Update

Indian Prairie School District 204 is expanding its in-person learning opportunities at all levels. Elementary, junior high, and high school students will attend school in person four times a week for half days. Families will be able to request a change from remote to in-person learning until noon on February 26. The new schedule begins March 9 for elementary school. The district would start phasing in the changes for middle and high school March 15. Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the district is planning to have five days a week of in-person learning for the next school year, though he added they’re also planning for remote learning.

Diocese of Joliet Hosts Vaccination Clinic

The Diocese of Joliet hosted a vaccination clinic for its employees on February 20. The diocese, Cathedral of St. Raymond Parish, University of St. Francis nursing, and KODOCARE pharmacy were able to vaccinate more than 20 percent of school personnel, who have been working in-person every day with students since the school year began. Vaccinated employees will return in two weeks for their second doses.

Park District Spring Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s 2021 Spring Program Guide will be available March 3 on the park district’s website. It will provide details on both virtual and in-person programs. Online registration for Naperville residents begins at 8:30 a.m. March 8 and for nonresidents on March 11. T-ball, coach-pitch, machine-pitch, and girl’s softball registration opens at noon on March 16 for residents and March 18 for nonresidents. Garden plot registration begins March 15 for residents and March 18 for nonresidents.

Art League Gets Grant

The Naperville Art League received a grant from the DuPage Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. It’s one of 24 county nonprofits to receive relief through the grant program, getting $14,825 of the $300,000 given out to local art organizations by the foundation.

Bri’Zan Wedding Gown Giveaway

Bri’Zan Couture is celebrating its 13th anniversary by giving away a free bridal gown to a frontline or essential worker each day it’s open in March. Those interested should check their eligibility online and call the store to book an appointment, which will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Thirteen frontline workers and 13 essential workers will be chosen to get the off-the-rack gowns.