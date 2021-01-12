D204 COVID Surveillance Monitoring | D204 Vaccine Plans | AI Robotics Restaurant

District 204 COVID-19 Surveillance Monitoring

Pending board approval, Indian Prairie School District 204 will be implementing voluntary COVID-19 surveillance monitoring for staff and some students. At last night’s board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the test is not a diagnostic test, but rather it may reveal potential presence of COVID-19. More details are expected to be revealed at the next board of education meeting on January 25.

District 204 COVID-19 Vaccination

Also at the meeting, Talley said the district is partnering with Jewel-Osco and the Will County Health Department to vaccinate IPSD’s category 1a staff against COVID-19. According to Talley, 1a district employees include occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech pathologists, and nurses. Once Phase 1a is completed, those in 1b, which includes teachers and those 65 years or older, will be next to receive the vaccine.

AI Robotics Restaurant Coming to Naperville

Arlington Heights-based Nala Robotics Inc. is opening an AI-based robotic restaurant in Naperville. The location at the Mall of India at 776 Route 59 will be the company’s first, offering 10 different restaurants in one with a variety of cuisine. The kitchen will utilize an AI-controlled robotic chef. The business is expected to open in April.

Naperville North Junior Receives Award

Naperville North High School junior, Nicholas Boettcher, received a 2021 National Youngarts Foundation award in Classical Music Performance. Out of 7,000 applicants, he was one of 659 winners chosen nationwide. Boettcher will receive a cash prize and have the opportunity to learn from leading artists in the industry.

