D204 Commencements | Obama Legacy Initiative | Topgolf Returns

D204 Commencements

Congratulations to Indian Prairie School District 204 (D204) seniors who had their online commencements over the weekend. Metea, Neuqua, and Waubonsie Valley each had student speakers and a unique spin on how they honored the class of 2020. Due to limits on how many can gather in the current phase of the Restore Illinois plan, the district, as many others, had to shift to a virtual celebration, but they certainly made the best of it.

Obama Legacy Initiative

The Obama Legacy Initiative held a kickoff event for their Victory Over Hunger project at the Naperville Park District community garden plots on Saturday. The not-for-profit’s mission is to eliminate food insecurity. One way they hope to do that is through their new project. OLI teamed up with seven local artists who volunteered to paint seven raised garden beds. The finished masterpieces are up for bidding on the OLI website to be auctioned off and help raise funds for the organization’s initiatives.

Peaceful Art Gathering for BLM

A small group gathered at Rotary Hill yesterday for a peaceful art gathering in support of Black Lives Matter. The group wanted to facilitate conversations about the movement through a different approach. Instead of organizing a protest, they decided to create art and posters to share their message.

Topgolf Returns

Golf lovers we have some good news: Naperville’s Topgolf is back. Over the weekend the company announced their plans on how they’re getting back into the swing of things, starting today. Social distancing guidelines will be put into place, employees will wear masks at all times and be screened daily, and other public safety protocols have also been taken. For hours and more information, you can check out their website.

