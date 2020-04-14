D204 Budget Forecast | Strong-Arm Robbery | Surprise Birthday Parade

D204 Budget Forecast

Indian Prairie School District 204 could see a $30 million revenue loss over the next three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At last night’s board meeting, District 204’s Chief School Business Official Jay Strang presented an updated budget forecast to the board, which predicted a loss of revenue at the local and state levels over the next several years. To offset those losses the district is limiting spending until they are more certain of their revenue. Strang said the next budget forecast is likely to have more changes because of the fluidity of the financial impact COVID-19 has.

Strong-Arm Robbery

A man was robbed of his cell phone around 1 a.m. Saturday morning while sitting in his car in a Naperville parking lot waiting to meet a friend. Authorities say the robbery took place in a parking lot in the 200 block of E. Bailey Road. Two strangers, one wearing a mask entered the man’s car, grabbed him, and demanded his cell phone. The man complied and the suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan. No one was injured, nor was any weapon shown. Information can be reported to the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 or contact Naperville Crimestoppers.

Underwood Announces COD Funds

Representative Lauren Underwood of Illinois’ 14th district announced emergency coronavirus funds for local colleges thanks to the CARES Act. That includes $9,100,886 going to College of DuPage, the largest recipient in Underwood’s district. At least half of the funds received by each institution will be distributed to students to help pay for housing, food, and other essentials.

Pace Bus Schedule Changes

Due to low ridership during the stay-at-home order, Pace has decided to temporarily suspend a number of commuter bus services throughout Naperville. A complete list of affected routes is available here and on the Pace website. There, you can also find a list of precautions the company is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Surprise Birthday Parade

Yesterday, a drive-by birthday celebration surprised one lucky Naperville student. TJ,, a junior at Naperville North, was treated to friends, teachers, and a little more driving by his home to say “happy birthday”. Signs were shown, and gifts and cards were dropped off from a safe social distance. The drive-by celebration was organized by TJ’s teachers and family.