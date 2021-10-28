D204 Boundary Concepts | DCHD Plans For Pediatric Vaccines | Fun Fall Family Day

D204 Boundary Concepts

Naperville parents and students gathered in protest yet again for Indian Prairie School District 204’s seventh boundary committee meeting. The district’s Concept #1 was adjusted to reassign areas known as Chicory Place and Chelsea Manor in Owen Elementary, to address overcapacity at White Eagle Elementary. It still includes a proposed repurposing of both Graham and Clow Elementary schools, and the split of the Welch-Neuqua community at 87th Street. No changes were made to Concept #3 since the last meeting. Boundary committee members raised concerns about student safety in crossing Route 59, whether repurposing schools would be worth the disruption, and the usefulness of Concept #3’s innovation spaces, among other issues. Concepts are drafts of what could happen, and are subject to change based on updated information or committee feedback. The next step in the process is a trio of community forums November 8th through November 10th.

DCHD Plans For Pediatric Vaccines

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is beginning to shift its focus from COVID-19 booster shots to pediatric shots. With an FDA advisory panel giving a recommendation on Tuesday for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in the 5 to 11 age group, the DCHD is anticipating that approval from the FDA and CDC isn’t far behind. Given those approvals go as expected, the DCHD hopes to be able to roll out pediatric doses itself beginning the week of November 15, with some providers starting even sooner. The DCHD plans to close its mass vaccination clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds the following week, to turn its attention to sites more suitable for groups of kids and families, and to ensure schools have partners to provide vaccination clinics. The DCHD plans to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at its public health centers in Wheaton, Lombard and Westmont.

Loaves & Fishes Distribution Hub

Yesterday a ribbon cutting and open house marked the opening of a new distribution facility for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. The Naperville nonprofit’s new space in Aurora will serve as a hub for anyone in need who lives in Kendall and Kane counties, in addition to Will and DuPage counties. Among those there for the event were Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, and Naperville City Council members Patty Gustin and Benny White. The facility is expected to come on line for food distribution starting Saturday.

Mobile Museum of Tolerance

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Mobile Museum of Tolerance is stopping by the 95th Street Library November 1 through 3. The rolling museum brings interactive and innovative learning experiences to the community with the hope of inspiring the public to stand up to hate and push for positive social change. The mobile museum is being brought to town thanks to the efforts of the Naperville Public Library, City of Naperville, State Senator Laura Ellman and state Representative Janet Yang Rohr. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Fun Fall Family Day

Fun Fall Family Day returns to Water Street this Saturday. Kids under 12 years old can stop by with their families to visit the no-contact pumpkin patch at the Foyo Plaza to pick up a free pumpkin. There will also be science activities, spooky story shows, and entertainers strolling the street, along with free goodie bags and Halloween-themed face masks for kids. All the fun takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Organizers ask that masks and social distancing be observed.

