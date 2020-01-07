D203’s Summer School Changes | Sensory NPL App | Ronald Keller Scholarship

D203’s Summer School Changes

The District 203 board discussed changes that will be made to summer school at last night’s meeting. The board voted to approve changes like providing an SAT Prep course for high school students and the integration of social-emotional learning opportunities for K-8 students. Some on the board also felt summer school goals could be reframed from “avoiding summer learning loss” to a more positive outlook, but board president Kristen Fitzgerald said that could be addressed in future updates to the program.

New Sensory NPL App

The Naperville Public Library announced yesterday that it would be more accessible to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Their New Sensory NPL App will help customers with ASD, or other sensory disabilities navigate better throughout the library with detailed building maps, and voice-guided library overviews. The app also allows for non-verbal visitors to communicate with library staff. The app is available now at the public library on their iPads.

Citizen of The Year

Naperville’s American Legion Post 43 is seeking your help to name the Citizen of the Year. There will be three winners this year, each in a different category – Service to The Community, Service to Youth, and Service to Veterans. Community members are asked to nominate Naperville resident volunteers, and you can do so by sending a letter or email outlining your candidate’s good deeds. Submissions are available until Mach 18, and winners will be announced on Saturday April 18.

Ronald Keller Scholarship

Longtime director of the Naperville Municipal Band, Dr. Ronald Keller, is giving back to the community with the Ronald Keller Music Scholarship. Eligible applicants must be a Naperville resident who’s apart of a high school band, and looking to be a music educator in order to receive the one-time $2,500 grant. An essay, letter of recommendation, and an interview with the selection committee are all requirements for the application. The essay deadline is March 15, and a letter of recommendation is due on April 1.

