D203’s Policies Updated | Man Walking Across The World | Cantigny’s Photo Contest | Seoul Taco

Naperville School District 203 Policies Updated

District 203 School Board closed out the year by approving several policies. The group passed their 2019 tax levy, where the average homeowner of $410,000 home will pay around $127 more in taxes. They also updated their disciplinary policies – eliminating isolated timeouts. Lastly, students will be able to self-medicate certain prescriptions and medical cannabis can be stored in the nurse’s office. Something new they discussed was the district’s five-year capital improvement plan.

Man Walking Across The World

It’s taken one man three years to get from Canada to America – because he walked the whole way, and yesterday one of his stops was Aurora! Bing Bing Li has been making his trek across North America with just a wagon to carry his belongings all to spread his message: equal and unconditional love for all living things. A couple of community members bought Li lunch, giving him the energy for his next stop, which is Chicago.

Cantigny’s Photo Contest

Cantigny Park’s photo contest winners have been chosen. Voted on by visitors of the park, this year’s Cantigny in Focus amateur photo contest top three winners are Shelby Lynn Germain, in first place with her photo called, “At Attention,” Naperville’s own Chuck Guedelhoefer, in second place capturing a humming bird hovering over a flower and a bee, and Bill Wang, also from Naperville, in third place for his “Tiger Tank in Snow” photo. Congratulations to all three.

Seoul Taco

There’s a new place community members can enjoy their taco Tuesday. Seoul Taco takes a Korean-Mexcian style approach with thier dishes, and Naperville residents can enjoy their choice of waffle fries plates to some delicious tacos. The grand opening of their Washington Street location in Downtown Naperville opens tomorrow at 11 A.M.