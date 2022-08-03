D203 Superintendent New Contract | Chavez Resigns Board Seat | Parade Grand Marshals

D203 Superintendent New Contract

Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.

Amy Chavez Resigns Board Seat

DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. Chavez has been a member of the DuPage County Board since 2020. Her seat is up for election in November. In the meantime, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will appoint someone to fill her seat through the remainder of her current term, which ends December 5, 2022. That appointee must be from the same political party as Chavez, a Democrat; and be appointed within 60 days of her resignation. Any residents of District 5 who are interested in being considered can email a resume and a letter of 300 words or less to Cronin at chairman@dupageco.org.

National Night Out

On Tuesday night, more than 40 neighborhoods throughout Naperville celebrated the city’s 26th annual National Night Out. There was family fun throughout the city with games, activities and food trucks. Each location accepted food and clothing donations for DuPagePads. Members from Naperville Police, Fire and Public Works departments visited many of the celebrations throughout the evening. Also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the annual event aims to strengthen partnerships between police and the community, and highlights crime awareness and drug prevention.

Parade Grand Marshals

The Naperville Jaycees have selected three local Gold Medalists to serve as Grand Marshals for this year’s The Last Fling Labor Day Parade. Special Olympics athletes Ryan “Gronk” Gronowski, Louis Pisani, and Peter Silagi brought home the gold in flag football for Team Illinois during the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. This was the first time an Illinois flag football team competed at the event. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School on Monday, September 5.