D203 Strike Authorized | DuPage Budget Award | Hand Up Fund

D203 Strike Authorized

Members of the Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) voted in support of an authorization to strike, which gives NUEA’s bargaining team the authority to call a strike, a press release said. Legally, a strike can’t occur until both parties’ proposals are published on the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board’s (IELRB) website for the public for 14 days. According to NUEA, on July 29 they submitted the required documents, but the IELRB did not upload its contract for public posting due to a third-party error. Subsequently, proposals were published on August 10, NUEA President Dan Iverson says the earliest a strike could be initiated is August 25. Naperville Community Unit School District 203 and the union will continue mediation on August 13 with both sides hoping to reach an agreement. NUEA said the two main points they disagree with the school district the most are salary increases and family and parental leave.

Distinguished Budget Award

The Government Finance Officers Association has honored DuPage County with the Distinguished Budget Award for its fiscal year 2020 budget. The budget received high marks as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication device. The national award is the highest recognition in government budgeting.

Interim Chief Community Engagement

The Naperville Public Library is hosting a Community Engagement event with Naperville Interim Police Chief Jason Arres. Arres will be on hand for a discussion about the department and its priorities, as well as a question and answer session. The event will be Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. at the 95th Street Library in Meeting Room A. Registration is required as there is limited seating. More information is available on the library’s website.

Hand Up Fund

A Naperville couple hopes to raise $100,000 for West Suburban Community Pantry through their Hand Up Fund. Nick and Teresa Ryan will match 50% of every gift received by the pantry over a 100-day period in the hopes of meeting their goal. The pantry says $100,000 would feed 185 individuals three meals a day for one year. The program launched August 6. Details are on the pantry’s website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!