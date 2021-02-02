D203 Refund | 2020 Crime Stats | Black History Events

D203 Refund Plan

Naperville School District 203 will be providing a refund to families. At last night’s meeting, the board of education approved a one-time reimbursement of general fees for the 2020-21 school year. The payback is thanks to the district finding certain budget expenditures were lower than expected due to the shift to remote learning. The reimbursement will vary based on grade-level and will come as a credit to eligible students. In January, the board also approved a one-time tax reimbursement resolution of $10 million.

2020 Crime Statistics

The Naperville Police Department released its crime statistics for 2020. Naperville saw more than four times the amount identity theft cases compared to 2019, which is the reason overall crime was up 72.5% last year. However, taking out identity theft cases, crime dropped 4% overall. DUI cases were down 14% and aggravated assault/battery also dropped. The NPD reminds residents to always lock up your car, as 88% of burglaries to motor vehicles were not forced entry. That crime increased 44% compared to 2019.

Currito Ribbon Cutting

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce cut its first ribbon of the year on January 28 for Currito. The Indian-Mexican fusion fast-casual restaurant has been open a few months, offering bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies with bold flavors. Currito is open everyday for carry-out, curbside pickup, or drive-thru orders.

Black History Month Events

In honor of Black History Month College of DuPage is hosting several programs including a photo exhibit, 21 Days of Black History and an Expressions Competition. Due to the pandemic those events will be either live streamed or virtual. North Central College is celebrating throughout the month as well, highlighted by keynote speaker Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. and a multimedia concert based on the work of Langston Hughes. More information on all of those events including registration details is available on each college’s website.