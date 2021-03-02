D203 Petition | New Board Member | Handprints in the Hall

District 203 Parents Petition

At last night’s District 203 board meeting, 24 parents spoke during public comment to ask for a return to full in-person learning. Due to capacity limits, many more waited outside for their turn to speak. The board asked them to submit their comments online. Over 1,300 have signed a petition calling on Superintendent Dan Bridges to deliver and execute a plan to get all students to return full time by no later than April 7, 2021. The petition asks the superintendent to provide a plan by that date or “be terminated from his position as superintendent of schools.”

More In-Person Learning in Spring

After public comment, Superintendent Bridges said the district plans to increase in-person learning starting this April after spring break, if metrics allow. The district also plans to return to full in-person learning, five days a week in the next school year. A plan and more details will be presented at the March 15 meeting.

D203 Board Appoints New Member

Also at last night’s meeting, the board appointed Anthony Casey to take former board member Janet Yang Rohr’s place after she resigned in January to become Illinois’ 41st District representative. Casey is a longtime Naperville resident with three children currently enrolled in District 203 schools. He has a background as an attorney, professor of higher education, was a dean responsible for administration during the pandemic, and has done work and research on board governance. Casey will serve the remainder of Yang Rohr’s term and then the seat will be up for election in 2023.

CB2 Opening

A CB2 Outlet store will be opening soon in Naperville. The home accent and furniture business will be moving in to 1860 W. Jefferson Avenue, right next to the Crate & Barrel outlet store. CB2 is a sister store to Crate and Barrel. The Chicago Tribune reports that the store may open in mid to late April.

Handprints in the Hall

PTSA groups from Waubonsie and Metea high schools teamed up to let seniors leave their mark in the schools’ halls. The Class of 2021 has been coming in to the Eola Community Center to leave handprints and signatures on a massive banner that will be displayed in each school’s atrium. Neuqua Valley will be doing a similar event in April for its Senior Celebration Week.