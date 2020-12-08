D203 Hybrid Learning in January | Ladder of Light | DuPage and Will Officials Sworn In

Hybrid Learning in January

Naperville School District 203 plans to bring all students to some form of hybrid learning starting January 25. At last night’s board meeting, the district said after winter break, all students will be in full remote learning January 6 to 8, then will move to enhanced eLearning for two weeks before beginning the transition to hybrid learning. Parents can keep their kids in eLearning if they choose.

Ladder of Light

A new sculpture is now up at Fireman’s Memorial Park on Jefferson Avenue. At night, the “Ladder of Light” sculpture shows a firefighter climbing a ladder, which is represented by two beams of light going up the side. The sculpture, created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn, was dedicated yesterday on the anniversary of the deaths of three Naperville firefighters in 1970 and is also a tribute to a fourth fallen firefighter.

DuPage and Will County Inaugurations

Last night, DuPage County hosted an inauguration ceremony for 11 elected officials who were sworn into office. Two incumbent elected officials – State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen – will serve another four years. Circuit Court Clerk Candice Adams, Auditor William White, and Recorder Kathleen Carrier are newly elected. Six county board members also took the oath of office for two-year terms – incumbents Don Puchalski and Brian Krajewski, and newly elected officials Paula Deacon Garcia, Lynn LaPlante, Amy Chavez, and Greg Schwarze.

New Will County Executive, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, was also sworn into office yesterday. She is the first woman elected to the countywide position. Before her new role, she served two terms in the Illinois General Assembly.

Baby Opossum Photo

A photo of a little, pink-nosed baby opossum won the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s November Preserve the Moment photo contest. An emergency room technician at Edward Hospital took the picture as she was hiking in the woods. The photo was taken at Lower Rock Run in Joliet.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!