D203 Graduation | Elle King At Ribfest | North Girls Water Polo Wins State

D203 Graduation

Yesterday Naperville School District 203 seniors walked the stage for graduation, completing their high school careers. Naperville North High School and Naperville Central High School both held their commencement ceremonies at their school stadiums. Common themes at both included how the class of 2022 managed to overcome all the hurdles that came along with COVID-19. There were more than 700 graduates from Naperville North, and more than 600 from Naperville Central. Yesterday was a particularly meaningful milestone for Naperville Central principal Bill Wiesbrook, who is retiring after 14 years in the role.

Elle King At Ribfest

A new artist has been announced for opening night of the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest. Joining the line-up on June 17 will be Elle King. The singer, known for her hit “Ex’s & Oh’s,” will be opening for country star Toby Keith. Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds. It will run from June 17 through 20. More information about the event and ticket sales can be found on the Ribfest website.

Pine Craig Games

On Sunday, Naper Settlement welcomed the community to its inaugural Pine Craig Games. The event was held to honor Caroline Martin Mitchell, whose gift of her family home Pine Craig, along with 212 acres of land to the City of Naperville, gave Naper Settlement its start. The land donation also provided the future home for Naperville Central High School, Knoch Park, the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots and parts of Edward Hospital. The afternoon festival celebrated Martin Mitchell’s Scottish heritage, with dancing by the Thistle and Heather Highland Dancers, a shortbread baking contest, crafts, and miniature golf. Some in attendance even came ready to roll, taking part in the Pinewood Derby.

North Girls Water Polo Wins State

On Saturday night, Naperville North girls water polo won the state championship for a second consecutive season. Kelsey Wessel and Alex Mantel scored a combined eight goals as the blue and orange knocked off the host school, Stevenson, by the score of 9-5. The Huskies finished the year with a record of 30-1-1, and now have 60 wins and only one loss over the past two years.