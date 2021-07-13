D203 E-Learning Plan | Glen Ekey Plaque Dedication | Ninja Teen Competitor

D203 E-Learning Plan

Naperville School District 203 could be implementing e-Learning days in the case of an emergency or instead of snow days. At last night’s meeting, district administration presented their plan to the board, which includes having at least five hours of instruction or schoolwork for K-12 students at home. Early childhood students would also have e-Learning days. Attendance and electronic participation would be monitored. An e-Learning day, different than remote learning, would be counted as a day of attendance, so additional days wouldn’t be added at the end of the school year calendar. A public hearing on the matter is planned for August 2.

Glen Ekey Plaque Dedication

The Naperville Park District will dedicate a plaque in memory of former Naperville Park District Executive Director Glen Ekey on June 20. Ekey served as the park district’s executive director from 1981 to 1996. Under his tenure many facilities were added to the district, including Naperbrook Golf Course, where the dedication ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Ekey was previously honored by the park district with both a driving range and an amateur golf championship in his name.

Ninja Teen Competitor

Metea Valley High School rising senior Maggie Owen took on the American Ninja Warrior Course last night. The 17-year-old appeared on the NBC show where she made it through the first three challenges, only to be defeated on the “tilt-a-whirl” obstacle. Owen was 16 years old at the time of the taping. She trains at Ultimate Ninjas in Naperville with gym manager and well-known American Ninja Warrior star, Jesse “Flex” Labreck. Labreck also competed on last night’s show, hitting her seventh buzzer and heading to the semifinals.

Library Olympics

The Olympic spirit took hold at Naperville’s 95th Street Library yesterday afternoon. The library hosted a ‘Go for the Gold’ Olympic event for first through third graders as part of its children’s summer events programming. The group of around 15 competed in shot puts, javelin, and more. After competing, the Olympic hopefuls were awarded with a medal ceremony. More children’s summer events can be found on the Naperville Public Library’s website.

