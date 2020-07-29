D203 Delays Start, Adjusts Plan | Naperville on “Best” Lists | Storytimes at 95th St. Plaza

D203 Delays Start, Adjusts Plan

Naperville School District 203 is delaying the start of its upcoming school year. Yesterday the district announced it would be pushing the start date from August 20 to September 1. The district has also suspended indefinitely the deadline for enrolling in its Online Academy. Superintendent Dan Bridges says the administration is currently reviewing the district’s Return to Learn plan, as they go over the most recent guidance given by the Illinois State Board of Education. He says no matter which plan students choose, they will have access to selected specialized programs such as Advanced Placement offerings and dual language. Two online petitions have requested the expansion of online courses being offered. Further changes to the plan will be announced by the end of this week.

Naperville on “Best” Lists

Niche.com has once again ranked Naperville as the best city in America to raise a family. The website made the choice based on factors like public schools, housing and family friendly amenities. Our city is also number one on the website’s Cities with the Best Public Schools in America list. And as if that weren’t enough – Naperville also got a nod from Interest.com, coming in at number seven on its list of Top 15 Cities for Jobs after Graduation in 2020.

Census Response

The U.S. Census Department reports that 80.6 percent of Naperville households have responded to the census. That means our city has now surpassed its 2010 census totals of 80.2 percent. What’s more, Naperville continues to lead the country among respondents in cities over 140,000 residents.

Storytimes at 95th Street Plaza

The Naperville Public Library is bringing storytimes to the new 95th Street Community Plaza. The library will host Family Storytimes at the plaza’s Wagner Family Pavilion each Monday in August, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendance is limited to 50, and all who come are asked to wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules.

