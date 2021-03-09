Cross District Rally | More In-Person Learning | IHSA Championships

Cross District Rally to Reopen

A rally is scheduled to be held Sunday at 11 a.m. calling for several area school districts, including districts 203 and 204, to reopen schools for in-person learning. The Naperville Park District has issued a permit for the event to be held on the Naperville Riverwalk. Rally-goers will start at the corner of Webster and Douglas and walk to the Free Speech Pavilion on the riverwalk.

D204 More In-Person Learning

Today, some elementary school students in Indian Prairie School District 204 will start in-person learning four half days a week. High schools will move to four half days a week on March 23, and middle schools in the district make the transition on April 7. Once all grade levels have transitioned, the district will have approximately 14,000 students at school four days a week. The district will still have about half of its student population learning remotely.

IHSA Board Meeting

The IHSA made two major announcements after yesterday’s board meeting. First, traditional spring sports that saw their seasons canceled in 2020 will be able to participate in a State Championship Series in 2021. Fifteen sports including baseball, girls soccer, and track and field are expected to complete all rounds of postseason competition.

The IHSA also announced that schools located in regions that are in Phase 4 could increase spectators for outdoor sports from the current level of 50 people, to 20% of the venue’s capacity.

Edward Scholarships

The Edward Foundation awarded $18,000 in nursing scholarships to nine employees who are furthering their nursing education. Each recipient received $2,000 to pursue their nursing or advanced nursing degree.

Storytime on the Riverwalk

The Naperville Public Library will once again be hosting Storytime at the Riverwalk this spring. On Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. you can join library staff at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, as long as you wear a face covering and remain six feet from other families. The program starts this afternoon, though Wednesday’s event could be canceled this week due to rain.