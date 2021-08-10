Crime Stoppers Reward | Masks Required for D204 | Witches Night Out

Naperville Crime Stoppers Reward

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot a handgun at the basketball court at Country Lakes Park after a verbal altercation. The incident happened on August 4 at around 7:36 p.m. No one was injured. Police have released an image of a person of interest in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 630-420-6006. All callers may remain anonymous.

Masks Required for D204 Students

Indian Prairie School District 204 students will be required to wear masks this fall. Two weeks ago, the district voted for optional mask wearing. Since then, COVID-19 positivity rates have increased and Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a mask mandate for schools. The district said at last night’s board of education meeting it will follow that mandate. The first day of school is August 19.

Morton Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative

The Morton Arboretum is working to help replace up to 300 trees that were lost during the June 20 tornado that hit parts of the Chicago area, including Naperville. Private homeowners affected by the tornado can request one tree per address on a first-come, first-served basis by completing the Tornado Recovery Tree Request Form on the arboretum’s website. The project is part of the arboretum’s 2022 Centennial Tree Planting Initiative, aiming to plant a total of 1,000 trees.

Witches Night Out

The Naperville Woman’s Club is hosting a Witches Night Out – New Orleans style. After switching it up to just a painting session last year due to the pandemic, the event is back in full swing at Naper Settlement. Witches Night Out will take place October 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Witches Night Out website.